PM Modi receives a warm welcome in South Africa with ‘Ganga Maiya’ song | Video

After his arrival in South Africa's Johannesburg for the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a performance of the South African Girmitiya song ‘Ganga Maiya’, a cultural tribute that drew on shared historical ties with India. Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with cultural dances as he arrives in Johannesburg, for G20 Summit to be held from November 22- 23, in Johannesburg on Friday. Minister in the Presidency of South Africa, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also present. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)(DPR PMO)

In the video shared on PM Modi's X handle, he can be seen enjoying the cultural tribute. He described the performance as deeply moving, highlighting how the song embodies the resilience and memory of the early Indian community in South Africa.

“It was a gladdening and moving experience for me to witness a performance of the South African Girmitiya song ‘Ganga Maiya’ in Johannesburg. Another special part of this performance was the rendition in Tamil!,” he wrote on X.

"This song carries with it hope and unbroken spirit of those who came here many years ago. They faced numerous hardships on the way but that did not deter them. They kept India alive in their hearts through songs and prayers. Thus, it is commendable to see this cultural connect kept alive," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's South Africa welcome

Performers from the cultural troupe bowed to the Prime Minister after the song, while members of the Indian diaspora gathered enthusiastically to welcome him.

South African actress and producer Tarina Patel told ANI she was thrilled about the Indian prime minister's arrival.

"It has been a dream of mine for a very long time. I missed his last visit in 2023, but I am so excited that he's here. I'm a proud Gujarati," she said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X that Modi had received a ceremonial welcome on landing in Pretoria. "PM @narendramodi arrives in Pretoria to a warm and ceremonial welcome to attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Important engagements of PM's schedule lie ahead," he posted.

More on PM Modi's South Africa visit

PM Modi will be in South Africa from November 21 to 23 for the first G20 Summit to be held on the African continent. His visit will focus on issues concerning India as well as priorities of the Global South.

This visit marks his fourth official trip to South Africa, following his 2016 bilateral visit and participation in the BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

The Johannesburg summit continues a series of G20 presidencies led by Global South nations, following Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, and Brazil in 2024.