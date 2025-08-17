PM Modi reviews Delhi sections of UER-2, Dwarka Expressway before inauguration | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and interacted with the construction workers of both the highways, before inaugurating the projects which are worth a combined cost of nearly ₹11,000 crore. According to the Prime Minister’s office, the projects have been developed under a comprehensive decongestion plan for Delhi.(ANI File Photo)

The Prime Minister along with union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta and chief minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the two projects.

The first stretch is Alipur to Dichaon Kalan part of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, which is built at a cost of around ₹5,580 Crores.

He also inaugurated the 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, that has been developed at a cost of around ₹5,360 crore.

Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II): Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is aimed to ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

The 76-km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), designed as Delhi’s third Ring Road, will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the National Capital Region, reported PTI.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Modi will flag off four of the five packages of UER-II, connecting Mahipalpur near IGI Airport to Alipur in North Delhi.

UER-II will link to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, starting near Akshardham temple, enabling faster routes from Haryana and Rajasthan towards Dehradun.

A new 65 km highway from Tronica City to the under-construction FNG Expressway has also been approved. In future, the corridor will connect five major NCR expressways: Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut, Noida-Greater Noida, DND-Faridabad, and Yamuna Expressways.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate UER-II, Dwarka Expressway shortly: What to know about the mega highway projects

Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway

The fresh 10.1 kms of the Dwarka expressway, or the Delhi section of the expressway adds on to the 19 km long Haryana section that was earlier inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2024.

The Delhi section of the expressway will comprise a four level interchange, with two of them constructed under the ground. Marked with an eight-lane shallow and four-lane airport tunnel, it will also usher in Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot, ensuring a seamless commute across the national capital region.

It would also cut short the travel time from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram to the Delhi airport, significantly. A 34-lane wide toll plaza will also be constructed as a part of this expressway, said a PTI report.

A stretch of 5.9 km of this section from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and another stretch of 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, will be providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). It would also be linking the proposed ‘twin tube tunnel’ on NH 148AE, connecting Shiv Murti intersection to Nelson Mandela Marg.

Seamless mobility across NCR

According to the Prime Minister’s office, the projects — the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) — have been developed under a comprehensive decongestion plan for Delhi.

With the objective of smoothening connectivity, cutting short travel time, and easing traffic disruptions, these initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility, read a statement by the PMO on Saturday.