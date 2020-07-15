PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction work; asks to prepare working plan to address difficulties faced by pilgrims

dehradun

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST

For the second time in the past month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Kedarnath reconstruction and development works through video-conferencing from New Delhi and sought information about progress made so far from the chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Last month on June 10 also, Modi had reviewed the reconstruction and development works in Kedarnath area through video conferencing and camera-mounted drones.

According to senior officials in the state government, Modi during the meeting stressed that special emphasis should be laid on the local artistic and spiritual legacy in the construction and development of the approach paths towards Kedarnath area and creation of facilities for pilgrims along the route. Modi also said places be designated along the route for horses used by the pilgrims.

Modi also directed the Uttarakhand government officials that a working plan be made for Kedarnath area keeping in mind the hilly terrain to address the difficulties faced by the pilgrims en route, said officials.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat apprised Modi about how the state government will develop Kedarnath area by highlighting the spiritual legacy, local artistic traditions and religious importance of the area as mentioned in various sacred texts.

Rawat also informed Modi that state government has prepared the master-plan of Badrinath and sought time from PM for presenting the same.

During the review meeting last month, Modi had asked state government that a development plan should be framed for the Badrinath Dham, keeping in mind the next 100 years.

The reconstruction and development work in the Kedarnath temple area include the construction of meditation caves vicinity of the shrine, samadhi sthal (mausoleum) of Adi Shankaracharya, Saraswati Ghat, Aastha Path, bridge on the path towards Bhairav temple, the bridge over Mandakini river and construction of ghats at the confluence of Mandakini and Saraswati rivers in the area.

During the video-conference, chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh apprised the PM about the progress in various reconstruction and development works in the Kedarnath area. He informed PM that reconstruction and development works have been expedited and manpower engaged in the works has been increased to 400.

A presentation was also made regarding how the state government plans to develop a museum that will showcase manuscripts, ancient artifacts, images of Shiva and other things related to the spiritual legacy of the Kedarnath area.

Singh told PM that construction of Saraswati Ghat and Aastha Path have been completed, samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya will be completed on time (by December 31, 2020) and site for Brahma Kamal Vatika has been identified where work be started after the technical survey.

Since the Kedarnath shrine has been opened for people within the state since July 1, around 3000 pilgrims visited the shrine so far.

Meanwhile, Congress state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said it is strange that even after so many years of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, the state government is yet to complete the reconstruction works in the area.

“Now to expedite all works, PM is himself reviewing them. Otherwise, why this reviewing again just within a month or so. Also, the Central government should reveal how much money they have released so far for the reconstruction, development and rehabilitation of the affected people in the Kedarnath area,” he said.

In October 2017, PM Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones of five major reconstruction projects at Kedarnath shrine. The reconstruction projects for which he laid the foundation stone included improved facilities for devotees, construction of retaining walls and ghats at the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, an approach road to the shrine and reconstructing the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Shankaracharya, an early eighth-century seer and the founder of the Vedanta school of philosophy who died at Kedarnath.

PM Modi had visited Rudra meditation cave in Kedarnath in May last year. He had spent a day meditating at the cave, nearly a kilometre from the Kedarnath shrine. Following Modi’s visit, the cave received a significant number of bookings from across the country for meditation. He had also visited the Badrinath shrine in May last year. On April 29 this year, when the portals of Kedarnath shrine were opened, the first prayers were offered on behalf of Prime PM Modi to help the country fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kedarnath and Badrinath, along with Yamunotri and Gangotri, collectively called Char Dham, are one of the most revered pilgrimages in the Hindu tradition and attract lakhs of pilgrims each year. Kedarnath shrine is located near the Mandakini river in Rudraprayag district. According to tradition, the shrine was built by Pandavas and revived by Adi Sankaracharya. The shrine was the worst affected area during the 2013 flash floods, with Kedarnath town suffering extensive damage. Badrinath is located along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district at a height of over 10,000 feet.