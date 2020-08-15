PM Modi’s 74th Independence Day speech LIVE updates | India has to stop exporting raw material, importing finished goods: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort after visiting Rajghat at 7am on India’s 74th Independence Day.
India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as the celebrations started. The prime minister then proceeded to the Red Fort where he remembered those who laid their lives for India’s Independence.
PM Modi also applauded the grit and resilience of the country’s frontline workers in fight against Covid-19, which has killed thousands in the country. He also stressed on the need to become self-reliant.
Seventy-three years of independence from the British rule is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to the coronavirus crisis
Over 1,500 “coronavirus winners” who recovered from the disease, are present at the function in a symbol of the citizens’ determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.
Around 4,000 personnel are on security duty for the function.
Follow live updates here:
India has to stop exporting raw material and importing finished goods. We have to become self-reliant, says PM.
India has vowed to be self-reliant amid Covid-19. Self-reliance is compulsory for families and for the nation. I have faith in India’s approach.
India’s soul has been attacked several times, but our nation’s unwavering spirit conquered all, said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.
I salute the corona warriors who have worked relentlessly for the nation. I extend my condolences to families that have lost loved ones in this battle against coronavirus, says PM at Red Fort.
We owe this freedom to those hundreds who fought for our Independence, says PM Modi.
PM Modi has begun his address to the nation from the Red Fort.
PM Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort and national anthem was played.
Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Ajay Kumar received the PM at Red Fort. The PM received the guard of honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/TRm6QVDxqF— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on the need for a self-reliant India in his Independence Day tweet for the nation: “On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to fulfil PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products.
PM Tweets: Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.
Jai Hind!
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will receive the PM at Red Fort ahead of his speech and flag hoisting.
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort today. This will be his second Independence Day speech of his second tenure as PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his tributes at Rajghat before proceeding towards the Red Fort.
The country is celebrating 73 years of independence from the British rule today.