PM Modi’s address at climate summit today

Officials aware of the matter said Biden will pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030.(ANI)
  • Joe Biden will on Thursday and Friday welcome 40 leaders for a virtual Earth Day summit as adversaries China and Russia confirmed participation in the two-day event, and the European Union and Britain locked in far-reaching carbon reductions.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 03:43 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address world leaders on the opening day of a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on the climate crisis on Thursday, officials said.

Biden will on Thursday and Friday welcome 40 leaders for a virtual Earth Day summit as adversaries China and Russia confirmed participation in the two-day event, and the European Union and Britain locked in far-reaching carbon reductions.

Officials aware of the matter said Biden will pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030.

