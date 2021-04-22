PM Modi’s address at climate summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address world leaders on the opening day of a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on the climate crisis on Thursday, officials said.

Biden will on Thursday and Friday welcome 40 leaders for a virtual Earth Day summit as adversaries China and Russia confirmed participation in the two-day event, and the European Union and Britain locked in far-reaching carbon reductions.

Officials aware of the matter said Biden will pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030.