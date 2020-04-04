What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:44 IST

Power grid managers have said they are gearing up for ensuring grid stability after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to citizens all across the country to switch off their lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday, April 5.

“Please switch off the lights of your house — and then either at the door, or in the balcony of your house, please light a candle, a diya, or flash the mobile phone light. That light will show that no one is alone,” the Prime Minister said in a video message on Friday morning.

Modi also emphasised that no one should gather outside or go out on the streets and end up undermining the norm of social distancing.

What’s the concern?

Prime Minister’s call to switch off lights could lead to power fluctuation on the grid, which has already seen an unprecedented dip in demand during the lockdown period since March 25.

A sudden change in grid frequency could lead to a potential power blackout with a dip of 30% in demand for power due to the absence of commercial activity in the wake of the 21-day lockdown across the country.

The Union power ministry’s data for April 2 show that peak demand stood at 125.8 GW amid the lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak or 25% lower than 168.3 GW for the same day last year.

Experts have also warned about the possible adverse impact of millions of households switching off, and then switching on, lights on Sunday night almost simultaneously.

“This is absolutely unprecedented. If this is effectively implemented, then we are looking at an impact of 10-15GW of load going down and coming back again which will have a very severe impact on the grid. I am not aware of any event before leading to such a sharp fluctuation before,” Vinay Rustagi, managing director at renewable energy consultancy Bridge to India Energy Private Limited, said.

Rustagi said it will need careful management and replanting.

“They will have to judicially use hydro and gas power plants to come back and curtail risk,” he added.

What are the authorities doing?

Union power ministry officials have said they are confident of managing the situation on Sunday night.

Union power minister RK Singh and senior officials from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and grid operator POSOCO National Load Despatch Centre have met to thrash out a plan to deal with the situation.

“The minister discussed the issue with PGCIL and load dispatcher in the meeting. Since we are in an unprecedented situation with low demand during the lockdown, we are closely monitoring the health of the grid. They have said they are confident of managing the grid stability for the event and have been told to ensure blackout doesn’t occur,” a senior official said requesting anonymity.

“We are making arrangements since the event is known to us in advance. The current peak load of the country stands at around 120GW; of this domestic household lighting comprises of 12-15 GW and we will need to manage and monitor this 15GW of fluctuation,” a second government official said.

Several states are also preparing to ensure there is no pressure on the grid during that nine-minute period throughout the country.

Grid managers in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh though their respective state load despatch centres (SLDCs) are preparing for sudden dip and surge in their power grids. They have issued advisories to their respective electricity boards.

Reports said Uttar Pradesh’s load despatch centre has predicted that there will be a 3000MW sharp load reduction in the state starting 9pm on Sunday.

It has suggested load shedding operations could be started in a staggered manner at 8pm on Sunday and keep generation at a technical minimum, according to reports.

This will be ramped back up after the scheduled blackout after nine miniutes.

Has this happened before?

India had witnessed severe power outages due to the collapse of northern and eastern electricity transmission grid in July 2012.

“This is unlike the blackout of 2012 which resulted in the failure of the grid. Since they know the exact timing, it will be easy to manage the grid,” an industry expert said, according to news agency PTI.

“Moreover, only households will switch off the lights. However, other establishments and street lights will continue to draw electricity during that time,” the expert added.

