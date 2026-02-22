PM Modi says world ‘hesitated to deal’ with past govts; now has ‘faith’ in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world now has greater faith in India, adding that developed nations are now signing trade agreements with New Delhi. PM Modi flagged off the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Meerut Metro. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut. (@NarendraModi)

Speaking after the inauguration, PM Modi targeted the previous Congress-led UPA governments, comparing it to the present BJP-led NDA government. The Prime Minister alleged that the world had earlier “hesitated to deal” with the past governments owing to “scams”, but now had “faith” in India.

“These days you can see how much faith people around the world have in India. Many developed countries are signing trade agreements with India today,” PM Modi said, adding that the Congress governments could not finalise such pacts.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat RRTS, Meerut Metro | Video

“There was a time when Congress governments could not finalise such agreements even if they wanted to, because the world hesitated to deal with a government infamous for scams. But today developed nations are eager to partner with India,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that nations now feel that India has the capability to provide solutions to the challenges of the 21st century.

He further attacked the Opposition governments, saying infrastructure projects under them “used to get lost in scams.”

“When Congress and Samajwadi Party governments were in power in Delhi, all this was not possible…Even most metro-related technology had to be imported from abroad. We stopped scams and moved the country forward on the path of self-reliance,” PM Modi said.

Reacting to the Congress's protest during the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said that the party had turned a global event “into a platform for its dirty and naked politics.”

“You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India,” PM Modi said regarding the summit, while adding that the entire country was “filled with pride.”

“But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics,” PM Modi said. Slamming the opposition party, the Prime Minister added, “I ask the Congress, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?”

Namo Bharat RRTS, metro inaugurated from same platform for first time: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this was the first time that the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and metro service was being inaugurated on the same day from the same platform. “Today, a new revolution is gaining energy for a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India…This is a splendid glimpse of what the connectivity of a Viksit Bharat will be like,” he said.

PM Modi said that the metro would ease travel and connectivity within the city, while “a modern train like Namo Bharat” would accelerate the “twin-city vision.”

Hailing the “work culture” of the BJP, PM Modi said that once a project has been inaugurated, the party works “day and night to complete it.” “That is why projects no longer remain stalled or lost midway as they used to earlier,” he said.