PM Modi sits in last row at NDA workshop, Ravi Kishan shares photo: ‘Everyone a karyakarta… strength of BJP’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Ravi Kishan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in the last row while attending a two-day workshop for NDA MPs ahead of the Vice President of India election is reflective of the party's strength. BJP MP Ravi Kishan and PM Modi (far right corner) at a workshop for NDA MPs ahead of VP of India election. (X/@ravikishann)

He shared a photo from the event of him and PM Modi in the background on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Hindi, loosely translating to, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji sitting in the last row at the workshop of NDA MPs is the strength of BJP. Here, everyone is a karyakarta (worker) in the organisation."

The photo shows PM Modi sitting in the row at the workshop along with other BJP members.

At the event, PM Modi was also felicitated by the BJP MPs for the reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), NDTV reported citing sources.

The party's two-day workshop, which started on Sunday, includes several sessions, including on its history and evolution, and lessons for its parliamentarians on boosting efficiency, PTI had reported on Saturday.

While the first day of the workshop has two main focus areas — 'Towards a developed India by 2027' and ‘effective use of social media by MPs’ — the second day would focus on preparations for the Vice President elections scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, the report added.

Vice President elections

After Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly from the post of Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons, the Parliament is all set to pick his successor. The choices are: BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's CP Radhakrishnan, who has served as Governor of various states, and Congress-led INDIA bloc's B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

At the election on Tuesday, September 9, MPs from both the Houses of the Parliament will vote to elect the new Vice President of India.

The new incumbent will get a full-five year term, even though Dhankhar quit midway in his term.