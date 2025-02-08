PM Modi slams Kejriwal on 'liquor scam': 'Came to combat corruption...'

In a sharp criticism of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has brought shame to the people of Delhi over the ongoing alleged liquor scam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers after the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly election.(ANI)

“These people came into politics with the promise of cleaning up Indian politics, but instead, they have become embroiled in corruption themselves,” Modi stated, referring to the corruption probe surrounding the AAP government’s liquor policy.

“He entered politics to combat corruption and then ended up in jail for the same,” said Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also assured people that the report of the Comptroller Auditor General on AAP's government will be presented in the first session of the Delhi assembly.

“I guarantee that the CAG report on the AAP government will be placed in the first session of the Delhi assembly,” said Modi.

PM Modi also attacked AAP's governance for failing to clean River Yamuna, which is a symbol of Delhi's pride assuring the people that the BJP will make Yamuna, an integral part of Delhi's identity.

" I have resolved to make river Yamuna the identity of Delhi; it is difficult and time-consuming but will make it happen and I assure you we will do it," said PM Modi at BJP's national headquarters.

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday termed the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls as "a historic moment" and said it has sent out a clear message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resides in the heart of Delhi.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters to mark the party's success, Nadda hit out at the AAP calling it a "factory of lies and corruption".

"AAP is a factory of lies, an encyclopedia of lies and a factory of corruption," the BJP chief said.

AAP leaders swore by honesty but its chief minister and ministers were jailed on corruption charges, he charged.

Nadda thanked the people of Delhi for "blessing the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi.