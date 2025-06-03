PM Modi speaks to Assam, Sikkim CMs, Manipur governor on flood situation; assures full support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to key leaders from the Northeast to review the situation caused by intense rainfall and flooding. He spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, assuring them of the Centre’s full assistance. Hojai: Villagers are transported on a boat to a safer place from a flood-affected area following heavy rain, at Jamunamukh area, in Hojai district of Assam, Tuesday, June 3, 2025(PTI)

Assam remains gripped by a severe flood crisis, affecting more than 5.35 lakh people across over 20 districts. The India Meteorological Department has predicted further rainfall in the region. So far, 11 people have lost their lives — six due to flooding and five in landslides — as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Sharing an update on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.”

He added, “The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam.”

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang also took to X to thank PM Modi for his concern over the ongoing flood and landslide situation in the state.

He wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude for your kind concern and support regarding the landslide and flood situation in the state. Our state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected. Thank you once again for your kind concern, Sir.”

Meanwhile, Sikkim has formally declared the extensive damage in Mangan district since May 28 as a “disaster” under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. A landslide triggered by relentless rain claimed the lives of three Army personnel at an Army camp in Chaten, Lachen town, while six others remain missing.

In Manipur, rescue operations are underway at the flood-affected Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) campus in Imphal. Personnel from the Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF, and the Indian Army are working jointly to evacuate stranded medical staff and students from the heavily waterlogged facility.

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for 4 districts in Assam

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued an 'orange alert' for the districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar for Tuesday. This alert signifies that people should be ready to act, as thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall, are expected in isolated areas.

A 'yellow alert', which advises people to stay informed and watchful, has been issued for 11 other districts. It indicates the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of similar speeds in some places.

As of now, 165 relief camps are accommodating 31,212 displaced individuals, and 157 relief distribution centres are operational.

Floodwaters have submerged around 12,610 hectares of agricultural land, and 94 animals were reported washed away over the past 24 hours.

Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Barak, and Kopili, are flowing above the danger level at various locations. Others such as the Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal, and Kushiyara are also crossing the red mark, according to data released on Monday evening.

Flood-related damage has also been reported to embankments, roads, bridges, homes, and electric poles in multiple areas.

(With PTI inputs)