PM Modi spotlights ‘time-tested’ India-Russia ties amid tariff tensions with US

Amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the importance of ties between New Delhi and Moscow. Even as the US frowns over India's oil trade with Moscow, Prime Minister said that India is “strengthening the time-tested partnership” with Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 (@NarendraModi)

He made the remarks at UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida, where the international partner is Russia. Presenting his self-reliance or 'aatmanirbharta' pitch, the PM also said that soon the production of AK-203 rifles would begin in India, "from a factory set up with Russia's help".

"A country like India doesn't want to depend on anyone," PM Modi said. His remarks come days after ties between India and the US strained following the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian imports. One half of these duties were announced by US President Donald Trump citing India's oil trade with Russia.

“The country must become self-reliant, every product that can be made in India should be made here,” PM Modi said. "Soon, production of AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles has already started," he added.

Russia is participating in the third edition of the UP trade show as the partner country. PM Modi said that Russia's participation means that with this trade show, India is “strengthening the time-tested partnership” with Russia. The UPITS 2025 is a much-anticipated trade show, taking place in Greater Noida till September 29.

PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have always shared a good relationship, with the most recent display being in Tianjing, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. The two leaders shared a hug and a car ride on their way to hold bilateral talks. Both of them heaped praise on the ties shared between India and Russia.