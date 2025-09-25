PM Modi inaugurates UP international trade show with Russia as partner amid tariff concerns | Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Thursday morning. The trade show will be held for five days, from September 25 to September 29, at the India Expo Centre and Mart with several craftsmen and entrepreneurs from across the state participating in it. PM Modi said that with this trade show, India is strengthening the time-tested partnership with India. (Screengrab/YouTube/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi said that this year, the trade show's international partner is Russia, which means that with this trade show, India is “strengthening the time-tested partnership” with Russia.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several development projects.

All about the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show

The theme of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 is ‘Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here’. Russia is participating in the Uttar Pradesh international trade show as the partner country this year to add strategic significance and open avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation.

The three core objectives of the trade show are — innovation, integration, and internationalization.

A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.

The trade show will also highlight Uttar Pradesh’s diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform.

Key sectors that will be represented at the trade show include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, AYUSH among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh’s rich art, culture, and cuisine under a single roof.

Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.

Russia's participation comes as India is facing heat from the United States for buying Russian oil, which, the US claims, is indirectly funding the war in Ukraine. India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US, half of which is penalty for buying oil from Russia. However, India has maintained that its purchase of Russian oil is driven by market factors.

However, the India-US relationship remains strong despite “turbulence” in the bilateral relationship, according to a senior State Department official. The official also said that a meeting between PM Modi and President Trump will take place in due course.