PM Modi takes part in Christmas morning service at Delhi cathedral | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Christmas service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi along with a large congregation of members. The service included hymns, carols and special prayers by Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives during the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption, in New Delhi.(@PMOIndia/X)

Taking to X, PM Modi shared visuals of the service along with the caption “May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness.”

In the video, PM Modi can be seen standing in the church along with other members of the congregation. Later, he is seen listening to the choir singing and offering prayers.

Watch

In another X post, PM said that the morning service reflected the “timeless message of love, peace and compassion.”

He also wished everyone “a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope.”

The choir singers at the Cathedral Church of Redemption were overjoyed at PM joining the celebrations. Speaking to ANI, the choir singer said, "It felt great that he celebrated Christmas with us... It was a good experience."

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been attending events connected with the Christian community. In 2023, he attended a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. On Christmas the same year, he hosted a programme at his residence.

In 2024, PM joined Minister George Kurian for a dinner at his residence and attended a programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

Christmas was celebrated with great fervour across the country. Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Church was adorned with lights ahead of the festivities. West Bengal's Darjeeling and Odisha also experienced carols, lighting candles and Christmas displays.

Several prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, greeted people on Thursday.