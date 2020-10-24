e-paper
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi tweeted the jibe with a newspaper report which cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India’s ‘lost GDP output’.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during an election meeting, at Hisua in Nawada district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of running away from the truth, which he said has resulted in the loss of dignity and livelihoods of millions.

“Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth. Millions of people have lost their dignity and livelihoods as a result,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet. Gandhi tweeted the jibe with a newspaper report which cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India’s ‘lost GDP output’.

The Congress leader has kept up with his attacks on the government in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections. In a recent dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) election promise of 1.9 million jobs in Bihar, Gandhi on Friday said that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

Gandhi, in his election address, alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers and medium and small businesses in the state.

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but he has weakened the country over the last six years. “Hindustan is weak today. Its economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed and small shopkeepers restless. That is why China has intruded into Indian territory,” he said.

