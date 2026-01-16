PM Modi thanks Maharashtra voters as Mahayuti marches towards victory: ‘I am proud’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters of Maharashtra as BJP-led Mahayuti heads towards landslide victory in the state's civic body polls and said that the “enthusiastic enthusiastic people of the state have blessed the NDA's agenda of public welfare and good governance!” PM Modi said that he is proud of every NDA worker across Maharashtra for work tirelessly day and night. (File/HT Photo)

He wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the results of Maharashtra civic polls “show that the bond between the NDA and the people of Maharashtra has become even stronger”.

“I express heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Maharashtra. This mandate will give greater momentum to progress and is a celebration of the glorious culture connected with the state,” he wrote.

He added that he is proud of every NDA worker across Maharashtra for work tirelessly day and night.

“While sharing information about the performance of our alliance, they also clearly underlined our vision for the times ahead and effectively countered the false allegations of the opposition. My heartfelt best wishes to them,” he wrote.

The prime minister's congratulatory message comes as the BJP emerged as the largest party in the BMC elections in Mumbai with 84 seats. However, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is closing behind with 72 seats.