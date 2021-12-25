Home / India News / PM Modi to address Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat's Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib today
PM Modi to address Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat's Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib today

Prime Minister Modi will deliver his speech via video conferencing at around 12:30pm, informed his office.
PM Narendra Modi
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak, taking place at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib, in Kutch, in his home state of Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed. The Prime Minister's address, said his office, will begin at around 12:30pm, and will take place via video conferencing.

Providing further details, the PMO said that every year, from December 23 to 25, the Sikh Sangat of Gujarat congregate at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib to celebrate Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who founded Sikhism, and was the first of the community's 10 Gurus. 

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji stayed here during the course of his travels. Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden footwear and cradle, as well as manuscripts and marking scripts of Gurmukhi," the office noted in its statement.

The shrine suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake, the PMO said further, adding that as the then chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi took urgent efforts to repair the damages.

“This showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji,” the release stated.

This year, the festival of Gurpurab fell on November 19.

