e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow

PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow

The festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office informed on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on December 11, 2020, at 04:30 pm via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see the participation of several national and international poets and artists,” the PMO said.

Notably, the festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

tags
top news
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In