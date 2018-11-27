PM Modi to be invited by Pakistan to attend SAARC summit: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to Pakistan for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit, Dawn News reported quoting Pakistan foreign office.

The summit has not been held since 2016, when India decided to pull out of a summit to be hosted by Pakistan following a string of terror attacks. Since SAARC works by consensus, the summit could not be held.

“In this century diplomacy has completely changed,” Dawn News quoted Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal as saying, adding: “Now policies are made based on citizens’ emotions and wishes.”

“The Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of members of India’s Sikh community to their religious site in Pakistan, will be inaugurated tomorrow and is expected to be completed within six months,” he said.

SAARC Summits are usually held biennially hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit assumes the Chair of the Association. The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by Modi. The 2016 SAARC Summit was to be held in Islamabad.

Following India’s refusal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet. Maldives and Sri Lanka are the seventh and eighth members of the initiative.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 17:23 IST