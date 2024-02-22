PM Modi to commence 2-day Gujarat, UP visit today; gift projects worth 60,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two day visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh today, February 22. During his visit to the two states, PM Modi will be launching developmental projects worth ₹60,000 crore, a press released by the Prime Minister's Office stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

PM Modi will commence his visit to Gujarat and UP from Ahmedabad on Thursday, set to participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at Narendra Modi Stadium. He will also be interacting with several farmers from different event in the state today.

The prime minister posted on his official X account, "I will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, 22nd February. Tomorrow's programmes will be in different parts of Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, I will take part in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in the presence of several farmers from different parts of the state."

“Later, I will be attending programmes in Mehsana and Navsari where key projects will be inaugurated pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, urban development, textiles and more,” PM Modi further said.

At the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹22,850 crore.

PM Modi's schedule for February 22-23

PM Modi will participate in Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Thursday morning at around 11 am, and will later reach Mahesana to perform puja at the Valinath Mahadev Temple.

On Thursday evening, PM Modi will reach Navsari where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of key developmental projects for the nation worth ₹47,000 crore. He will also visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station.

PM Modi will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning to participate in a prize distribution programme at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He will also visit and do puja at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali.

On February 23 afternoon, the prime minister will launch the lay the foundation stone of developmental projects worth over ₹13,000 crore in Varanasi.

