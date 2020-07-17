e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to deliver keynote address at UN’s Economic and Social Council session today

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at UN’s Economic and Social Council session today

The Prime Minister will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg during the address. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres will also address the segment.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This will be the first time the Prime Minister will address the broader UN membership after India overwhelmingly won the Security Council election on June 17 for a two-year term.
This will be the first time the Prime Minister will address the broader UN membership after India overwhelmingly won the Security Council election on June 17 for a two-year term.(AP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations on Friday at the high-level segment of its Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council in June.

The Prime Minister will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg during the address. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres will also address the segment.

This will be the first time the Prime Minister will address the broader UN membership after India overwhelmingly won the Security Council election on June 17 for a two-year term.

Before this, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address virtually on ECOSOC’s 70th anniversary in January 2016.

The theme of this year’s high-level segment is ‘Multilateralism after Covid19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary’.

The segment, which is held annually, represents the end of ECOSOC’s annual cycle of work and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from governments, the private sector, civil society and academia.

“Against the backdrop of a changing international environment and the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic, the session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the multilateral agenda through strong multilateral leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and an enhanced focus on global public goods,” India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

The UN Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the wold body. It is mandated to offer direction to and undertake the coordination of the economic, social, and cultural activities of the UN with responsibility for advancing international economic and social cooperation and development.

ECOSOC’s inaugural presidency in 1946 was held by Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar of India.

tags
top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
LIVE: Tokyo reports yet another highest single day spike in Covid cases
LIVE: Tokyo reports yet another highest single day spike in Covid cases
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In