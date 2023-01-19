PM Modi to distribute 71,000 job letters under ‘Rozgar Mela’

Prime minister Narendra Modi will distribute nearly 71,000 appointment letters virtually Friday under the ‘Rozgar Mela’ scheme for employment in government departments and organisations. In October last year - on the occasion of Dhanteras - Modi introduced the scheme, which marked the start of a campaign to create 10 lakh government jobs.

The new recruits will work in a variety of positions or posts, including as junior engineers, locomotive drivers, technicians, police inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables, stenographers, within the Income Tax department and with various government-run education and health-related organisations, as well as in PA (personal assistant) roles.

Last year, in the first tranche of appointments, over 75,000 were given jobs and the prime minister had lauded India for trying to emerge 'unscathed' from economic challenges even as other nations continue to grapple with record inflation and unemployment levels.

The following month - in November - another nearly 71,000 jobs were confirmed.

Earlier appointed officials, meanwhile, will share their experiences from the Karmayogi Prarambh module - an online orientation course for all new appointees - during today's programme. The module - which the prime minister launched in November last year - includes seven different courses covering a wide range of topics.

Since the launch of the 'Rozgar Mela', the PM has reached out to the governments of Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Maharashtra. Employees are being trained as part of 'Mission Karmayogi', which was launched in 2020 to provide effective training for civil servants.

