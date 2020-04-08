e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to hold another meeting with CMs to discuss lifting Covid-19 lockdown

PM Modi to hold another meeting with CMs to discuss lifting Covid-19 lockdown

This will be the Prime Minister’s second meeting with the chief ministers during the lockdown period.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with floor leaders of parties through video conferencing on Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with floor leaders of parties through video conferencing on Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. (ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another round of meeting with chief ministers on April 11, days before the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 is lifted. The lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14, but in a meeting with parliamentarians today, PM Modi virtually ruled out lifting the stringent measure.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second meeting with the chief ministers during the lockdown period. He had held a similar meeting last week via video conferencing to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country with chief ministers.

During the interaction on April 2, the PM spoke about formulating a “common exit strategy” to ensure “staggered re-emergence of the population” once lockdown is over. PM Modi also asked chief ministers to enforce the lockdown, help the needy get food and to ensure contact tracing of people known to have tested positive with the deadly pathogen, particularly those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event last month.

PM Modi praised different states for extensive teamwork which he said had helped to check the transmission of the virus to some extent. He also expressed concern about the rapidly deteriorating global health crisis.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to maintain the supply of essential medicines, essential food items and availability of raw material for manufacture of medicines and medical equipment. He asked the states to ensure dedicated hospital facilities for Covid-19 patients, tap into the resource pool of AYUSH doctors, organise online training and utilise para-medical staff, NCC and NSS volunteers.

PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders, including doctors and heads of Indian missions to get a feedback on ways to check the spread of Covid-19.

He also recently spoke to various leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and discussed the Covid-19 situation as well as his government’s efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He had also talked former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh.

tags
top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Live: Congress leader says 80% of the parties asked PM to extend lockdown
Live: Congress leader says 80% of the parties asked PM to extend lockdown
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news