PM Modi to hold meeting with top economists ahead of Budget 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with top economists and experts ahead of the Union budget to be presented on July 5.

Economists are also likely to make presentations to the Prime Minister during the meeting at NITI Aayog.

India is facing slow-down in economic growth evidenced in the dip in industrial and manufacturing output numbers, dipping automobiles sales and reduced domestic oil consumption. Agrarian crisis and unemployment are some other challenges that the government is widely expected to confront through policy initiatives in this budget.

Government was also apprised of the expectations laid down by states and union territories in a pre-budget meeting with the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.

Tamil Nadu which is battling a water crisis is seeking a special package of Rs 1,000 crore to augment irrigation structures in drought-hit areas and Kerala has sought more central loans as per reports.

Delhi government is reported to have demanded that its share in the Central Taxes be enhanced to at least Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 325 crore at present, this in addition to 100% funding for centrally sponsored schemes for Union Territories. Kejriwal government also wants the normal central assistance, it receives, to be raised to Rs 1500 crore in the revised Budget.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked for an increase in the PM Kisan Scheme allocations from Rs 6,000 a year to Rs 12,000 annually, while Goa has demanded a special mining assistance package along with exemption of export duty for high grade iron ore.

The fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council held last Saturday had discussed drought situation, farm distress, rain water harvesting and aspirational districts programme among others.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:34 IST