PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 18

The MEA said It will be the first stand-alone summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 20:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past.
India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on Thursday, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said.

The MEA said It will be the first stand-alone summit between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.

“The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-Covid world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest,” it said.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. The two prime ministers have met previously on three occasions.

Luxembourg is one of the most important financial centres globally. Several Indian companies have raised capital by issuing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Several Luxembourg-based investment funds hold substantial banking and asset management market share in portfolio investments in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

