PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh today | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a slew of projects in Rajasthan and poll-bound Madhya Pradesh during his visit scheduled on Thursday, including rail and road works and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

In Rajasthan, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for significant projects aimed at bolstering the state's healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, he will inaugurate and dedicate multiple development initiatives valued at approximately ₹5,000 crore in Jodhpur. These projects span various sectors, including road, rail, aviation, health, and higher education.

In Madhya Pradesh, in line with the celebrations of the 500th birth centenary of Rani Durgavati, the prime minister will perform bhoomi poojan of ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’.

Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Vijaipur-Auraiya-Phulpur Gas Pipeline Project: The gas pipeline project, connecting Vijaipur, Auraiya, and Phulpur, is being executed at a cost of ₹1,103 crore. The project aims to provide clean and affordable natural gas to both industries and households, contributing to reduced environmental emissions.It commences in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and traverses through the districts of Chhindwara, Seoni, and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The pipeline's stretch in Madhya Pradesh spans 256 kilometers and passes through 144 villages in these districts.

PM will also inaugurate a new bottling plant in Jabalpur, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹147 crore.

'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan': This project, set to cost about ₹100 crore, will cover an expansive area of approximately 21 acres. It will feature an imposing 52-foot-high bronze statue of Rani Durgavati. The site will host an impressive museum, focusing on the history of the Gondwana region, including Rani Durgavati's valor and courage. It will also showcase the culture, art, cuisine, and lifestyle of the Gond people and other tribal communities.

Projects in Rajasthan

PM Modi will lay foundation stone for a 350-bedded Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur and under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Seven Critical Care Blocks will be developed across Rajasthan under this mission. New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport: Foundation stone to be laid for a state-of-the-art terminal building with a total cost of ₹ 480 crore. The prime minister in Rajasthan will also dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than ₹ 1,135 crore. The upgradation of the Central University of Rajasthan is also part of PM Modi's agenda during his visit to the state. Various projects, including the establishment of a central instrumentation laboratory, staff quarters, a yoga & sports sciences building, and the laying of the foundation stone for the Central Library, a 600-capacity hostel, and a dining facility for students, will be undertaken. Foundation stone to be laid for multiple road development projects totaling approximately ₹ 1,475 crore. Notably, the Jodhpur Ring Road aims to reduce traffic congestion and vehicular pollution while enhancing connectivity and economic growth. PM Modi will inaugurate two new train services in Rajasthan, namely the Runicha Express connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a heritage train connecting Marwar Junction to Khambli Ghat. Modi will dedicate two rail projects to the nation, including the doubling of the 145 km-long 'Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km-long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line.

