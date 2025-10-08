Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated today. Here's when the 1st flight will fly out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), India’s first fully digital airport, on Wednesday evening. The state-of-the-art Navi Mumbai International Airport was built at a cost of ₹ 19,650 crore.(ANI)

The state-of-the-art airport, built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, is expected to begin commercial operations in December.

After today's inauguration, Mumbai will join the list of a handful of cities worldwide with multiple airports, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo.

While the Navi Mumbai International Airport will ease capacity constraints in the Mumbai region, strengthen connectivity, and bring greater economic and social benefits, flyers also have a host of questions regarding its operations, flights, tickets, and more.

When will the first flight fly out?

As stated earlier, the airport is expected to begin commercial operations in December; however, ticket sales are likely to start by the end of October, according to News18.

Initially, there will be 8 to 10 flights every morning, and if passenger demand increases, these flights can be increased to 20 to 30 per hour.

Major airlines IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are ready for flights at the airport. IndiGo has shown its readiness for the first flight.

What do we know about the Navi Mumbai airport?

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be India’s first fully digital airport, featuring facilities for pre-booking vehicle parking slots, as well as online baggage drop and immigration services. It will also be supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.

It will handle 20 million passengers annually through one runway and terminal in the initial phase. At full capacity, the airport will be able to handle 155 million passengers annually through four terminals and two runways.