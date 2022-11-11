PM Modi to launch major projects in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express and Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city on Friday. He will also inaugurate the Bengaluru founder Kempegowda’s statue at the airport and pay floral tributes to poet-saint Kanakadasa at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at HAL airport at 10 am and will travel to Vidhana Soudha by road. At 10.30 am, he will pay floral tribute to the statues of saints Kanakadasa and Valmiki in the presence of Jagadguru Niranjanananda Puri Mahaswamiji, according to a government statement.

Around 10.40 am, Modi is expected to travel in his motorcade to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. At 11 am, he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express at platform 7 towards Chennai and also the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from platform 8.

He will then head towards the Airforce Training Command Centre in Hebbal by road at around 11.10 am. After which, he will be travelling to the Bengaluru airport by helicopter and is expected to reach at 11.40 to inaugurate theTerminal 2. At around 12.10 pm, he is expected to dedicate the 108-foot bronze statue of Kempegowda to the nation, the statement said.

Around 1 pm, a stage programme will be held near the airport venue during which chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will address the gathering, followed by the PM’s speech at around 1.35 pm.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has undertaken repair works across the city. The BBMP laid fresh asphalt on Belathur road in Kadugodi and Majestic, and also worked on revamping the back entrance of the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station.

As the civic body also aims to fill the infamous potholes of the city, BBMP’s chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath revised the deadline for the project from November 10 to November 15. Bengaluru roads and potholes have been a hot topic of conversation over the last few months, with allegations levelled against local leaders after at least eight deaths were reported due to the potholes.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, several netizens and residents went on social media to post their appeals to look at the condition of Bengaluru’s roads. “Dear PM Sri @narendramodi avare while in Bengaluru if you find the ride smooth, not bumpy, please don’t believe on the face of it. Reality is entirely different, roads are being spruced up by BBMP for your visit, unfortunately we travel on broken, bad & potholed roads. @PMOIndia,” a netizen, Rohith Simha, tweeted.

Responding to allegations that the roads were being fixed because of the PM’s visit, BBMP commissioner Giri Nath said that the fixing of the roads was as per the plan. “We are fixing roads and potholes according to our plans. We have been filling potholes and continuing with these works. We have extended the work for three days since it rained for three days. It’s a continuous process. The police have apprised us regarding traffic and we are taking measures accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to an official notification from the Bengaluru traffic police, vehicular movement will be prohibited on Friday from 8 am to 2 pm on certain sections of roads.

“In view of the arrival of Hon’ble Prime Minister in Bangalore on 11.11.2022, for the smooth movement of the public, the movement of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and his security, the following routes will be blocked from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM,” BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police for traffic, wrote on Twitter.

“CTO junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Seshadri Road (from Maharani Bridge to the entrance of the KRS railway station), KG Road, Vatal Nagaraj Road and all roads surrounding Kempegowda International Road,” he listed the roads.

Bengaluru police has also asked residents to take alternative roads to reach the Bengaluru airport.