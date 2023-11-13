PM Modi to launch 24k crore scheme for empowerment of tribals on Nov 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a ₹24,000 crore scheme aimed at holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15 in Jharkhand, official sources said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The scheme -- PVTG Development Mission -- will be a huge step towards the empowerment of tribals, they said, adding that this will be a first-of-its-kind initiative.

In the 2023-24 budget, the scheme was announced for improving socio-economic conditions of the PVTG.

In 2021, the Modi government announced that the birth anniversary of revered tribal warrior Birsa Munda, who was born in Jharkhand, will be commemorated as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

According to officials, there are 75 PVTG in 18 states and Union territories living in 22,544 villages spread across 220 districts having a population of around 28 lakhs.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence the mission has been planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, and sustainable livelihood opportunities, they said.

The mission will be implemented through the convergence of 11 interventions of nine ministries under a host of existing welfare programmes covering rural roads, rural housing and drinking. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations, the officials said.

In addition, saturation coverage will be ensured for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, Sickle Cell disease elimination, TB elimination, 100 per cent immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan and PM Jan Dhan Yojana, among others.