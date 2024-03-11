PM Modi to lead groundbreaking ceremony for 1,200 cr Sabarmati Ashram project

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the ₹1,200 crore Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram restoration project on March 12, coinciding with the anniversary of the start of the iconic Dandi March, also known as the Salt Satyagraha, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Sabarmati Ashram project includes the restoration of heritage buildings constructed in 1917 (Photo: mahatmagandhimemorial.org)

The project, which will expand the ashram from its current 5 acres to approximately 55 acres, was initially called the Satyagraha Ashram and was spread across 120 acres when it was established. It was from here that Gandhiji conducted his experiments in education, constructive work, and Satyagraha. The Gandhi Ashram is still one of the most visited places in India and receives an average of 3,000 visitors daily and over 10,000 on special occasions, the ashram’s website said.

The project includes the restoration of heritage buildings constructed in 1917, the relocation of residing families, and the transformation of the site into a world-class memorial, aiming to vividly portray Mahatma Gandhi’s life, philosophy, and messages for an educational and immersive experience to visitors, a government official said.

“Our preliminary survey revealed that visitors often spent less than 15 minutes at the current Sabarmati Ashram. With the planned redevelopment, we envision that a day’s visit will become an essential and enriching experience,” he further stated.

At the Ashram Bhoomi Vandana ceremony on Tuesday, PM Modi will be accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

“This project will unify and expand the ashram to include and restore all the buildings built during Gandhiji’s time, develop the surroundings, and integrate them within the memorial. It will also conserve, exhibit and celebrate Gandhiji’s life, values, work and philosophy,” the ashram’s website said.

The project will be funded by the union government and managed by the government of Gujarat in consultation with all stakeholders, it added.

The Gujarat high court in September 2022 dismissed a petition filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, that opposed the redevelopment plan for the ashram and its precinct in Ahmedabad after the state government assured the court that the existing Gandhi ashram would not be disturbed, altered or changed.

“The proposed project will not only uphold the ideas and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, which would be for the benefit of society and mankind at large, but the said Gandhi Ashram will be a place for learning for mankind of all age groups,” the court observed in his 2022 order.

Once complete, the ashram will repurpose existing buildings for exhibitions and activities. Additionally, the Ashram’s rich history will be unveiled, showcasing key associates and notable visitors before 1930, highlighting the contributions of principal Ashramites, and celebrating the leadership of women through a dedicated gallery.