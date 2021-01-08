e-paper
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout

PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout

PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout(PTI)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states and Union territories via video conferencing to discuss Covid-19 vaccine rollout on January 11, news agency ANI reported. The prime minister will also discuss the current situation of the pandemic in the nation with the chief ministers at 4 pm on Monday.

The meeting comes after the health ministry recently conducted two dry vaccine runs across the country. The health ministry had conducted its second dry vaccine run on Friday to check states’ and Union territories’ preparedness ahead of the vaccine rollout. The first vaccine dry run was conducted on January 2 across 700+ districts across the nation.

A government expert panel had approved two Covid-19 vaccines on January 1. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield built in partnership with AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use. Government has also said that in the first phase of vaccination healthcare and frontline workers will be prioritised.

