Home / India News / PM Modi to represent all devotees, only invitees should come for Ram temple foundation ceremony: CM Yogi

PM Modi to represent all devotees, only invitees should come for Ram temple foundation ceremony: CM Yogi

CM Adityanath said that to witness this historic moment, it’s essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on August 4 and 5.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to take stock of preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, in Ayodhya on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to take stock of preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that all the devotees want to come to witness the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 but only those who are invited should come here as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent all of them.

“We have made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. The main focus is on Covid-19. The protocol has to be enforced strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Adityanath said that to witness this historic moment, it’s essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on August 4 and 5.

“Religious leaders will decorate temples, organise ‘deepotsav’ and ‘akhand Ramayan Path’ at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram Temple,” he said.

“Along with Ayodhya, it will be a historic moment for the country and the world when Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years. Realising its importance, I have come here to take stock of the preparations ahead of foundation laying ceremony,” he added.

CM Yogi said after COVID-19, the state government and the temple trust would invite devotees district-wise in a planned way.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit to Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ scheduled to take place on August 5. CM Yogi and officials also visited Ram ki Paudi to inspect the arrangements ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.

