PM Modi to travel on luxurious Train Force One to Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Check key features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will board Train Force One, the luxury train from Poland to travel to Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, August 23. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, 2023. File Photo(via REUTERS)

The train has previously been used by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their trips to Kyiv.

Train Force One features impressive interiors that match its prestigious guest list. The train boasts wood-panelled cabins designed for both work and relaxation.

Amenities feature a large table for crucial meetings, a plush sofa, and a wall-mounted TV. The sleeping arrangements are also thoughtfully designed for comfort.

PM Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, marking the first visit by a senior Indian leader since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. The visit is expected to last around seven hours, with nearly 20 hours spent traveling by train.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky frequently relies on the railway network for his international diplomatic trips.

Trains operate smoothly despite threats

Ukraine has switched from electric locomotives to diesel engines due to significant damage inflicted on the country’s electricity networks and power generation facilities by Russia. This change has increased the travel time for trains from the Polish border to Kyiv.

Originally built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, these luxury carriages were repurposed after Russia's annexation to transport world leaders and VIPs through a war-torn country.

Under Oleksandr Kamyshin's leadership, the Ukrainian railway system has managed to maintain train operations with minimal delays despite ongoing threats and frequent power outages.

He gained prominence for managing a rail system that has evacuated millions fleeing west, transported many leaders and diplomats, and kept the country's transport running smoothly despite the ongoing Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June and previously at the G7 Summit in Japan last year.

They also connected during the COP meeting in Glasgow in 2021. Additionally, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visited New Delhi in March to encourage India to play a larger role in ongoing peace efforts.