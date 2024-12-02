PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' at 4 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' today at 4 PM at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role, delves into the tragic events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. The movie has already garnered significant attention from political figures across the nation. Actor Vikrant Massey promotes his film 'The Sabarmati Report' in Patna.(PTI)

Starring Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in key roles, 'The Sabarmati Report' portrays the real-life events that led to the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, an incident that marked a pivotal moment in Indian history. Directed by Dheeraj Saran, the film was released in cinemas on November 15 and has sparked widespread discussion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had expressed his support for the film, praising it for shedding light on the 2002 incident. Responding to a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that included the film's trailer, Modi stated, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Praise for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

The film’s content has resonated with leaders from BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a screening with the cast and lauded Vikrant Massey for his performance. "Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fueled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state," Adityanath remarked.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended the film for its sensitive portrayal of the Godhra incident. "This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity," Saini said. He also described the film as a tribute to the 59 individuals who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently watched the film with his cabinet colleagues and other officials, echoed similar sentiments. He announced that 'The Sabarmati Report' will be exempted from entertainment tax across the state, making it the seventh BJP-ruled state to grant the film this status after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Dhami expressed his appreciation for the film, highlighting how it brings the truth of the 2002 incident to light. "Back then, there was less investigation and more politics in the matter. The truth did not come out," Dhami said.