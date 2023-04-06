BJP to continue fight against corruption, nepotism: PM Modi

No one can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections but that should not make party workers complacent because they have to strive to win the heart of every citizen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, hailing his administration’s vision for the country and oppressed communities and hitting out at the Opposition over corruption, dynasty politics and what he called “monarchic” mindset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

In a 40-minute address to party workers in Delhi, Modi also touched on the difference in the political cultures of the BJP and Congress, the distinct visions of social justice of this government and earlier administrations, the transformational change triggered by the 2014 elections, the Opposition’s despair and hopelessness, and goals for the centenary of India’s independence in 2047, and the BJP’s own golden jubilee in 2030.

“Despite being the world’s biggest political party, we don’t have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. This is true but as BJP workers we have to win the heart of every citizen of the country,” he said in the ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of the BJP’s foundation.

“We should not be confined to winning polls. Our goal is to win over the hearts of crores of people. We have to fight every poll with the same hard work that we have put in since the 1980s,” he added.

The PM said that after Independence, some sections that thought power was their birthright did well, but developed a “badshahi” (monarchic) mindset, which made them make fun of poor, Dalits and backward groups.

“This badshahi midnset made them think of people as their slaves. In 2014, the oppressed classes found their voice, but those with badshahi mindset kept making fun of marginalised, Dalit, backwards, and insulting our schemes....they are in despair after seeing their corruption scandals unravel, and give me death threats. But they don’t know that the poor, women, youth, Dalit and Adivasi are the shield for the lotus,” he said, referring to the BJP’s election symbol.

The comments came days after the BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting backward communities with his remark on the Modi surname -- a comment that eventually cost him his seat in Parliament because of a criminal defamation conviction that is now under challenge.

Modi said that the Opposition was angry because the BJP government did work that was unimaginable in 70 years. “The BJP has taken birth from the womb of democracy, and has been nourished and nurtured with the nectar of democracy,” he added.

He drew a distinction between the social justice visions of the BJP and others. “Social justice is not just political rhetoric for us, but an article of faith,” he said, citing the government’s free ration scheme, health insurance, subsidised toilets, gas cylinders and opening of bank accounts to underline the BJP’s welfare agenda.

“Those parties did well for their families but not for communities....what is their political culture? Dynastic, family-based politics, and regionalism. They dreamt small and achieved even less. In contrast, we dream big and achieve even more...our culture is to take everyone together,” he added.

He said the Congress and other similar parties did not care about women and their problems. “...BJP is trying to make their life easier. Whether it is the youth or the mothers, daughters, and sisters of the country, they all back the BJP.”

Modi said in 2014, there was not just a change of government. “After 800 years of slavery, the country has risen again. The challenges are reducing.” He called 2014 a watershed moment for the country and said that the people fought back.

The PM underlined that the BJP will continue to fight against corruption and nepotism, and work to maintain law and order. “For the BJP, the country always comes first. Ek Bharat Sreshta Bharat is its goal,” he said.

The comments came three days after the PM hit out at the Opposition over corruption, asking central agencies to not be deterred in the fight against graft.

In his speech, Modi said when he launched Digital India and Swachh Bharat, the Opposition tried to sow seeds of doubt in the minds of people. “When they did not succeed, their hatred grew. They could never imagine that there would be peace in violence-hit Jammu & Kashmir [J&K] and the northeast. They never thought Article 370 [that gave special status to J&K] would be history.”

He added having lost the battle, the Opposition resorted to death threats. “So now these people are so disappointed that they are openly saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi [your grave will be dug]’. These people with royal mindset do not realise that the people are with the BJP.”

He said the party will continue to work to help people achieve their dreams, and rattled off a string of government achievements -- from GST collections and direct tax revenues to burgeoning exports and mobile phone and steel production. He also asked workers to focus on their vision of the BJP at its 50th anniversary.

“In some years, the BJP will complete 50 years. What will be the aims and the challenges...we have to work towards that. ...at every level in the party, we incorporate technology. We should learn how to leverage technology by consulting experts,” Modi said. “It is the age of reels, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter...communication, and information will play a crucial role. We need to train our workers...”

He said the BJP is synonymous with progress, trust, and new-age thought. “We have got the privilege of serving the country only because of the workers. From the block level worker to the senior leaders, I salute you.”

He drew parallels between Lord Hanuman, whose birth anniversary was being observed on Thursday, to assert that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

India realised its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after eliminating his self-doubt, PM Modi said. “If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a ‘can-do’ attitude that helped him achieve big successes.”As Lord Hanuman took on demons fiercely, the government will also act strongly in eradicating evils such as corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges, the PM added.

