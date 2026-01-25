PM Modi urges families, schools to encourage first-time voters on National Voters’ Day

“Voting is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy,” he wrote, describing it as a sacred constitutional right. “That indelible ink on a finger is a badge of honour that ensures our democracy remains vibrant and purposeful.”

The letter, posted by Modi on X, looked back on India’s democratic journey and marked 75 years since the country’s first General Election in 1951–52.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a letter to citizens on National Voters’ Day, asking families, schools and communities to actively encourage first-time voters and strengthen participation in democracy.

Calling India the world’s largest democracy and the “Mother of Democracy”, Modi said democracy, debate and dialogue have been part of India’s civilisation for centuries.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat 2026: PM Modi’s 2016 throwback spotlights India’s start-up leap

A key focus of the letter was on first-time voters. Modi said youngsters reaching voting age should be welcomed into the democratic process and encouraged schools and colleges to celebrate the occasion. “Our schools and college campuses can become hubs to ensure every eligible youth is enrolled as a voter,” he wrote, adding that National Voters’ Day on January 25 is a good occasion to organise such activities every year.

In his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on Sunday, PM Modi also called the voter “the soul of democracy”, urging young Indians to register as soon as they turn 18 and suggesting that first-time voters should be celebrated “just like birthdays” by families and neighbourhoods.

The PM spoke in his letter about the scale of Indian elections, calling them both a logistical achievement and a “festival of democracy”. He said people across the country — from the Himalayas to islands and forests — turn up to vote to make their voices heard.

Also read: In UP, development goes hand in hand with heritage: PM Modi writes to CM Yogi | Hindustan Times

Modi highlighted the role of women in strengthening democracy, saying the participation of “Nari Shakti”, especially young women, is essential for an inclusive system. Referring to platforms such as Mera Yuva Bharat, he urged young people to spread awareness about voting and take an active role in nation-building.