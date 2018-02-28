PM Modi, vice president Naidu condole Kanchi Shankaracharya’s demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed sadness at the demise of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, saying he will live on in the hearts and minds of devotees due to his exemplary service to society.

The senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt passed away in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, following a cardiac arrest. The 82-year-old seer was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

“Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others,” Naidu tweeted.

The Prime Minister said the Shankaracharya will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noble thoughts.

“Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” Modi said on Twitter.