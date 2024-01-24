PM Modi to visit UP's Bulandshahr: Noida police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to commence his electoral campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a rally in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on January 25, as per BJP sources. This strategic initiative comes on the heels of the recent Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya, signifying the initiation of PM Modi's electoral preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

To facilitate the convoy carrying Modi, the Noida traffic police have planned intermittent restrictions on both the Noida and Yamuna expressways on Thursday morning and afternoon, Economic Times reported.

Traffic travelling from Chilla Red Light on the Expressway towards Greater Noida will be redirected from the Sector 14A Flyover, following a detour through Golchakkar Chowk towards Sector 15, and can proceed to the destination via DSC Marg.

Traffic from DND heading towards Greater Noida will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk towards Sector 16. This traffic can proceed towards the destination via MP-01 Marg and DSC Marg.

Traffic from Kalindi Border on the Expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37, and can proceed to the destination via MP-03 Marg and DSC Marg.

Traffic from Sector 37 on the Expressway towards Greater Noida will be redirected from Sector 44 Golchakkar to Double Service Road, proceeding towards the destination via Double Service Road and DSC Marg.

Traffic from Zero Point on Yamuna Expressway will be redirected towards Pari Chowk, proceeding through Kasna, Sirsa, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway towards the destination.

Traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be diverted beyond Jevar Toll towards Jevar town, further proceeding towards Khurja Bypass via Sabauta Underpass and Jahangirpur, en route to the destination.

Traffic from Pari Chowk on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway towards Noida will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Soojpur. This traffic can proceed towards the destination via Surajpur, reaching Greater Noida West.

Traffic from Agra towards Noida will be diverted towards Sector 151 via Hindon Cut, proceeding through Double Service Road towards the destination.

Traffic from Greater Noida on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway towards Noida will be diverted from Charkha Golchakkar towards Sector 94, proceeding via Mahamaya Flyover and reaching Sector 37.

Traffic from Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha, heading towards DND/Chilla, will be redirected from Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic can proceed towards the destination via Sector 37, DSC Marg, and MP-03 Marg.

Traffic from GIP towards Film City Flyover, heading towards DND, will be diverted underneath the Film City Flyover via a U-turn. This traffic can proceed towards the destination via DSC Marg and Elevated Road.

Traffic from Rajnigandha towards DND Flyover, heading towards Delhi, will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk, proceeding via DSC Marg and reaching New Ashok Nagar Border.

Traffic from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, via Sector 14A Flyover, heading towards Delhi, will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk. This traffic can proceed towards the destination via DSC Marg, reaching New Ashok Nagar Border.

Emergency vehicles will be permitted to pass during traffic diversions. This development is viewed as a noteworthy step in the political landscape as parties gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Economic Times reported.