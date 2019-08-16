PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal ‘good health and long life’ on his 51st birthday

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life.

“Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life,” Modi tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who turned 51 on Friday, responded by thanking the prime minister.

“Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes,” he tweeted.

Modi and Kejriwal have often been at loggerhead with each other.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 14:46 IST