e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal ‘good health and long life’ on his 51st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal have often been at loggerheads with each other.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi wished Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his 51st birthday on Friday.
PM Narendra Modi wished Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his 51st birthday on Friday.(PMO Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life.

“Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life,” Modi tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who turned 51 on Friday, responded by thanking the prime minister.

“Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes,” he tweeted.

Modi and Kejriwal have often been at loggerhead with each other.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 14:46 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New Zealand Live ScoreAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss