PM Modi's Eid-ul-Fitr message for President Muizzu amid India-Maldives strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, even as the ties between the two countries remain strained. Modi, in his message, also noted that the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives go back in time.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives,” an official release shared by the Indian Commission in Maldives on X (formerly known as Twitter) read.

The message added, “Prime Minister further conveyed that as we celebrate Eid Al Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood, and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for.”

The relations between India and Maldives have soured ever since Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered close to China, assumed office last year. One of the first pledges he took after coming to power was to evict Indian security personnel deployed in the Maldives to patrol its vast maritime border.

The ties between the two countries worsened in January this year after a controversy over some Maldivian ministers, including the deputy minister, made racist remarks targeting India and mocked PM Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The remarks triggered several Indians, including celebrities on social media, who joined the call to boycott the island nation.

Last month, Mohamed Muizzu stepped up his anti-India rhetoric and reportedly set a deadline of May 10 for all the Indian military personnel to leave the Indian Ocean archipelago. According to reports, around 89 Indian military personnel in the island nation will be gone by May 10.