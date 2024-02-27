PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit LIVE: Modi to begin three-state visit today
PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu starting Tuesday, February 27. His itinerary includes inaugurating three significant space infrastructure projects valued at ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Modi will assess the advancements made in the Gaganyaan mission during his visit....Read More
On Tuesday, Modi is scheduled to address public gatherings in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Additionally, he will take part in the program 'Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai.
On Wednesday morning, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totalling approximately ₹17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
Later on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister will head to Maharashtra to participate in a public event in Yavatmal. He will also inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects valued at over ₹4900 crore.
This marks the Prime Minister's third visit to the state this year. In January, Modi undertook two visits, inaugurating developmental projects totaling over ₹4,000 crore in Kochi. The events saw the presence of Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, among other dignitaries.
The Prime Minister is set to commence his visit from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday. According to the Prime Minister's Office, three groundbreaking projects aimed at enhancing technical capabilities in the space sector have been unveiled, with a combined investment of approximately ₹1800 crore.
These projects encompass the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility' at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, and the 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' situated at VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram.
PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Over the next two days, 27th and 28th February, I will be in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to attend various programmes. From space to the seas, from agriculture to MSMEs, these programmes will cover diverse sectors.”
“In Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow, I will be at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, where 3 key projects relating to the space sector will be inaugurated. These projects will ensure better technical facilities for the sector. I will also review the progress in the Gaganyaan Mission.”
He added, “I look forward to being among the people of Thiruvananthapuram at the @BJP4Keralam public meeting in the city on the 27th afternoon. Kerala is tired of UDF and LDF and the people of this great state are all set to support the BJP in a big way.”