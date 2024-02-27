PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit LIVE: Modi to begin three-state visit today

PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu starting Tuesday, February 27. His itinerary includes inaugurating three significant space infrastructure projects valued at ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Modi will assess the advancements made in the Gaganyaan mission during his visit....Read More

On Tuesday, Modi is scheduled to address public gatherings in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Additionally, he will take part in the program 'Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai.

On Wednesday morning, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totalling approximately ₹17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Later on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister will head to Maharashtra to participate in a public event in Yavatmal. He will also inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects valued at over ₹4900 crore.

This marks the Prime Minister's third visit to the state this year. In January, Modi undertook two visits, inaugurating developmental projects totaling over ₹4,000 crore in Kochi. The events saw the presence of Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, among other dignitaries.