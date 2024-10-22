PM Narendra Modi leaves for Kazan to attend Brics Summit, meet Russia's Putin | 10 updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Russia on Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend the Brics Summit in Kazan. During his visit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brics member countries and other invited leaders in Kazan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Kazan, Russia for a 2-day visit to attend the 16th BRICS Summit on Tuesday.(PTI)

“The Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,’ will serve as an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues,” said the ministry of external affairs.

The 16th Brics Summit in Kazan is taking place under Russia's chairmanship from October 22 to 24.

This marks Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024, following his trip to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.

“Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the Brics Summit. India attaches immense importance to Brics, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Here are the details of what to expect at Brics