PM Narendra Modi leaves for Kazan to attend Brics Summit, meet Russia's Putin | 10 updates
This marks PM Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024, following his trip to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Russia on Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend the Brics Summit in Kazan. During his visit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brics member countries and other invited leaders in Kazan.
“The Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,’ will serve as an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues,” said the ministry of external affairs.
The 16th Brics Summit in Kazan is taking place under Russia's chairmanship from October 22 to 24.
“Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the Brics Summit. India attaches immense importance to Brics, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
Here are the details of what to expect at Brics
- PM Narendra Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit in Kazan.
- “India values the close cooperation within Brics which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” the PMO said in a statement.
- China’s foreign ministry announced that President Xi Jinping will attend the summit chaired by Russia. However, there has been no confirmation regarding a meeting between him and Modi.
- Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from Brics member states and other leaders invited to the summit, MEA said.
- Two key activities related to the institutional development of Brics during Russia’s chairmanship in 2024 are the integration of invited countries as full members and the further development of the partner country model, along with a list of prospective partner countries.
- Vinay Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to Russia, emphasised that India is a founding member of Brics and is committed to economic cooperation within the framework of the group, which he described as a “very foundational principle.”
- The summit is the largest meeting of its kind in Russia since the country deployed troops to Ukraine. It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to demonstrate that Western efforts to isolate Moscow during the two-and-a-half-year offensive have failed.
- The United States has dismissed the notion that Brics could emerge as a “geopolitical rival,” but it has expressed concerns about Moscow leveraging its diplomatic influence amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is making his first trip to Russia since April 2022 to attend the summit. According to a schedule shared by Ushakov, he will meet with Putin on Thursday.
- The Brics group now represents 45 percent of the world's population and 35 percent of its economy, measured by purchasing power parity, although China accounts for more than half of its economic strength.
With ANI inputs