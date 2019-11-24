PM Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: PM to address 59th edition of monthly radio programme

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, the radio programme PM Narendra Modi uses to connect with the common people of India, will be releasing it’s 59th live edition today at 11 AM. Mann Ki Baat focuses on issues and events that has happened over the past month, discusses the nation’s path towards development, interaction with the common people of the country who otherwise would have been unable to meet the PM normally.

The radio programme also gives tips to elders, students and children alike regarding cleanliness, duty, respect towards women, elders or nation building. PM Modi in his last address called for celebrating the achievements of women in the country through his ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’ movement. He also spoke about festival tourism and how the trend is turning into global passion which in turn will boost tourism in the nation.

Watch this space for the highlights of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. You can also tune into All India Radio, DD, and Narendra Modi Mobile App. Also, if you give a missed call on 1922, you can listen to the entire broadcast on your phone.