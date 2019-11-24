e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

PM Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: PM to address 59th edition of monthly radio programme

This is Episode 59 of PM Modi’s flagship programme designed to unite the people of the nation and apprise them of recent developments which are shaping India.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM to address 59th edition of Mann Ki Baat.
PM to address 59th edition of Mann Ki Baat. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, the radio programme PM Narendra Modi uses to connect with the common people of India, will be releasing it’s 59th live edition today at 11 AM. Mann Ki Baat focuses on issues and events that has happened over the past month, discusses the nation’s path towards development, interaction with the common people of the country who otherwise would have been unable to meet the PM normally.

The radio programme also gives tips to elders, students and children alike regarding cleanliness, duty, respect towards women, elders or nation building. PM Modi in his last address called for celebrating the achievements of women in the country through his ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’ movement. He also spoke about festival tourism and how the trend is turning into global passion which in turn will boost tourism in the nation.

Watch this space for the highlights of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. You can also tune into All India Radio, DD, and Narendra Modi Mobile App. Also, if you give a missed call on 1922, you can listen to the entire broadcast on your phone.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to hear Sena-NCP-Congress plea on Maharashtra shortly
Supreme Court to hear Sena-NCP-Congress plea on Maharashtra shortly
Anti-defection law, floor test in focus as BJP springs a surprise
Anti-defection law, floor test in focus as BJP springs a surprise
Dhananjay Munde, who backed Ajit Pawar, back in NCP fold; only 5 MLAs missing
Dhananjay Munde, who backed Ajit Pawar, back in NCP fold; only 5 MLAs missing
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
Mother, stepfather among 3 held for killing child, dumping body in drain
Mother, stepfather among 3 held for killing child, dumping body in drain
Watch: Portable machine to print fake currency notes found in Bengal
Watch: Portable machine to print fake currency notes found in Bengal
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News