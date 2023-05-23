PM Modi remains India's most popular leader, Rahul Gandhi's approval rating rises: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to maintain his position as India's most revered leader. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has seen a notable surge in his approval ratings, which have risen by 15 per cent subsequent to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to a public survey conducted by NDTV in collaboration with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community programme in Sydney on Tuesday, (PTI)

According to NDTV, Lokniti-CSDS carried out the survey with 7,202 respondents spread across 71 constituencies.

Key takeaways from the survey:

1. The survey, conducted across 19 states between May 10 and 19, claimed that around 43 per cent of the respondents said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance should win a third straight term, while 38 per cent disagree.

2. 43 per cent of the respondents said if elections are held today, Narendra Modi will be their top choice for the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi will be his closest rival with 27 per cent votes.

3. Despite the loss in the Karnataka assembly election, it seems Modi's popularity remains strong as the BJP's vote share has increased to 39 per cent in 2023 from 37 per cent in 2019. The Congress's vote share has increased too - from 19 per cent in 2019 to 29 per cent in 2023.

4. Other popular choices for the PM are Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal (both 4%), followed by Akhilesh Yadav (3%), Nitish Kumar (1%), and 18% for the others, the survey found.

5. The survey further revealed that Modi is highly regarded for his oratory skills, with 25 per cent of the respondents expressing their fondness for this aspect. Additionally, 20 per cent of the participants appreciated Modi's focus on development as a prime minister, while 13 per cent admired his diligent work ethic. An equal percentage of respondents were captivated by his charisma. Approximately 11 per cent of the surveyed individuals expressed their appreciation for Modi's policies.

6. Regarding Rahul Gandhi, 26 per cent of the respondents said they had “always liked him”, while 15 per cent expressed their newfound appreciation after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. On the other hand, 16 per cent of the participants admitted to not liking the Congress leader, while 27 per cent remained indifferent towards him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON