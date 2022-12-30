Looking on: PM Modi, his brothers perform last rites of their mother | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi along with his brothers in Gandhinagar after she breathed her last this morning. The prime minister and his elder brother Somabhai Modi were seen lighting the pyre of their mother at the crematorium as other family members surrounded them.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the crematorium and was seen in conversation with PM Modi.

Live updates of PM Modi mother Heeraben Modi's demise

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad earlier in the day after the news of Heeraben Modi's demise. From there, he went to the residence of his mother. The prime minister carried her mortal remains and accompanied his mother in the ambulance while going to the crematorium.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/wqjixwB9o7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to his mother who turned 99 this year. He said when he met Heeraben Modi on her birthday, she had told him something that he will remember always. “Work with intelligence, live life with purity,” his tweet read.

Honouring her “glorious” long life, the prime minister said that a “century rests at feet of God”.

Condolences poured in from different people in the political fraternity. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP national president JP Nadda, President Droupadi Murmu were some of the noted personalities who extended their condolences to PM Modi for his loss.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital on Wednesday due to ill health. The prime minister had rushed to her side on that day itself and stayed at the hospital for an hour and a half. Doctors treating her later said that she is stable, and in a statement on Thursday, the hospital said that she is recovering.

Born in 1923, Heeraben Modi's hometown was Vadnagar in Gujarat. She has five sons and a daughter, with PM Modi being the third of six children. She lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON