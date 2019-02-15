PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, at Palam technical area on Friday evening by placing a wreath.

Follow updates here

The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi’s Palam air force area in a special Indian Air Force plane on Friday evening. Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.

The coffins wrapped in tricolour were neatly arranged in the hanger, where senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid their last respects by placing wreaths one by one in a solemn ceremony, officials said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the CRPF jawans. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who paid their last respects.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa also paid tributes to the slain soldiers.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 21:10 IST