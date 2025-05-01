PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate first WAVES summit in Mumbai today. What to expect on Day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit or WAVES in Mumbai on Thursday, May 1 a four-day event that will bring together the entire spectrum of the media and entertainment industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit or WAVES in Mumbai .

Jointly organised by the central and state governments, the four-day event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

WAVES is being imagined as a vibrant meeting ground where the old and the new in media come together — and the Prime Minister is set to spend nearly 10 hours at the event. He would lead a roundtable with CEOs and big names from the media and entertainment world, signalling how seriously the industry is being taken at the highest level.

Modi also meet young creators from around the globe who took part in 31 ‘Create in India’ challenges at the Creatosphere, and personally hand out awards to the winners.

The Creatosphere itself promises to be a creative playground, with zones dedicated to VR, animation, films, gaming, VFX, comics, music, and more—plus immersive experiences and hands-on masterclasses for those who want to dive deeper.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also address the inaugural session of the summit, which is expected to witness participation from top actors such as Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, and Chiranjeevi, among others.

The WAVES summit is set to open on a grand note, beginning with a powerful musical invocation by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani and a 30-member orchestra. This will be followed by ‘Sutradhar Reinvented’, a visually rich tribute to India’s cinematic and storytelling heritage, narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.

Adding to the cultural and creative energy of the event, Modi will unveil the Bharat Pavilion — an artistic celebration of India’s storytelling journey, themed ‘Kala to Code’.

The pavilion will feature four immersive zones, offering visitors an experience that traces India’s storytelling legacy while showcasing the evolution and future of its media and entertainment industry.

Throughout the summit, participants can expect thought-provoking plenary sessions and discussions focused on shaping the future of the audio-visual sector in India and globally.

The opening day will culminate in a star-studded cultural evening, with performances by maestros like Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Yella Venkateswara Rao, and Ronu Majumdar, alongside acts by the Tetseo Sisters, JHAALA, Shreya Ghoshal, KING x Alan Walker, and a special cinematic performance by Anupam Kher.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will lead the Global Media Dialogue — an important conversation bringing together ministers, media leaders, and policymakers from around the world.

Winners of the 32 ‘Create in India’ challenges will be honoured with the first-ever WAVES Awards at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, where the event is being held.

Officials say Mumbai is likely to become the permanent home for WAVES — envisioned as the media and entertainment world’s answer to Davos.

What to expect on Day 1