PM Modi to embark on 4-day visit to Japan, China from August 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he steps off the plane in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 18, 2025.(AFP)

The MEA said that PM Modi will visit Japan from August 29 to August 30 at the invitation of Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

This will be PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and the first Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.

“During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, including defense and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people to people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit will reaffirm the longstanding special bond of friendship between the two countries,” it added.

PM Modi to take part in SCO summit in China

From Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

The summit, which will be held on August 31, will be attended by the leaders of over 20 countries.

“In the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping, Prime Minister will travel to China from 31 August to 1 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin,” the ministry said.

“On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit,” it added.

Modi last travelled to China in 2018 - first for an informal summit with President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in April that year and then for the SCO Summit at Qingdao in June - and this was followed by Xi’s visit to India in 2019 for the second informal summit that was meant to address the fallout of the Doklam standoff in 2017.

Within months of Xi’s visit, bilateral ties plummeted to their lowest point in six decades following skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Ladakh sector of the LAC in April-May 2020 and bloody clashes in Galwan Valley in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops.

The two sides reached an understanding on October 21, 2024 on ending the LAC standoff, and this was followed two days later by a meeting between Modi and Xi in the Russian city of Kazan, where they agreed to revive several mechanisms to normalise relations and address the boundary dispute.