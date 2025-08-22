SCO Summit 2025 to be attended by over 20 countries, leaders: Putin, Modi and more on list | Who all are attending?

China is all set to host the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The event, which will be held on August 31, will be attended by the leaders of over 20 countries. The leaders of more than 20 countries, including Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.(PTI)

As per China’s assistant foreign minister Liu Bin, that the leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more will attend the Tianjin summit.

The summit, scheduled for August 31 and September 1, will also be attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres and the heads of nine other International organisations.

According to the minister, Chinese President Xi Jinping will use the SCO Summit to announce new measures that Beijing will take to support the organisation. He also said that the leaders would sign and release the Tianjin declaration, Reuters reported.

SCO Summit 2025 - Who all are attending?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - India

President Vladimir Putin - Russia

President Xi Jinping - China

President Masoud Pezeshkian - Iran

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar- Pakistan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan- Turkey

Secretary General António Guterres- United Nations

China attaches ‘great importance’ to PM Modi’s SCO attendance, ambassador says

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the SCO Summit later this month "will be very important" for the summit and bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said that China attaches "great importance" to this visit of the Prime Minister.

"The visit of Prime Minister Modi to China will be a very important event not only for the SCO but for the bilateral relationship between the two countries. A working group from China and India are preparing to make this visit a successful one. We attach great importance to this visit," Fiehong told reporters.

News agency ANI reported that he also mentioned the outcomes of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's visit to India earlier this week.

Wang Yi co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on August 19. He also held bilateral talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The Chinese foreign minister called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on August 19.

"This time, during the Chinese FM visit to India, he had a very important talk with Mr Doval on the boundary issue. They reached a consensus on 10 points. Two groups will be set up by our two sides over the border issue. One group will be for border delimitation into appropriate sectors. The second group will focus on proper management of the border and border areas," the Chinese Ambassador said.