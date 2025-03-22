PM Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka on April 5 to finalise key agreements, says President Dissanayake

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the country on April 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to New Delhi in December 2024. (X- Narendra Modi)

The announcement was made during his statement in Parliament, according to the news portal Adaderana.lk.

While speaking in Parliament, President Dissanayake also said that Modi will finalise agreements made during his visit to Delhi last year. He also confirmed that the construction of the Sampur power plant in Trincomalee will begin during the Indian Prime Minister's visit.

Health minister Nalinda Jayathissa said that Sri Lanka and India reached an agreement last month to establish solar power plants in the island nation.

“Consensus has been reached between the government of Sri Lanka and the government of India to establish solar power plants capacity of 50 Megawatt (stage 1) and 70 Megawatt (stage 2) at Sampur in Trincomalee on the basis of construction, ownership, and operation by the Ceylon Electricity Board and National Thermal Power Corporation of India as a joint venture between two governments,” Jayathissa said.

Earlier, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) of India was set to build a coal power plant at the same location. However, the new joint venture will now convert the site into a solar power station.

After assuming office in September 2024,Dissanayake visited New Delhi in December 2024. During the visit, he was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two leaders discussed strengthening ties, particularly in light of growing concerns over China's influence in the region.

Modi said that India and Sri Lanka would establish electricity grid connectivity and a multi-product petroleum pipeline to enhance investment and commercial relations.

Dissanayake also met with external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval. At a press briefing, he assured that Sri Lanka would not be used in any way that could harm India’s interests.

With PTI inputs