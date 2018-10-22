PM Narendra Modi unveils National Police Memorial in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday. It has been in the making for more than a decade.

Interestingly, the National War Memorial — a memorial to honour the fallen soldiers, a key demand of veterans and the three services — is still in the making and is likely to be unveiled soon.

Speaking at the occasion on Sunday, Modi remembered policemen serving in the disturbed areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected areas. “Peace, rule of law is a product of your dedication,” he said.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed every year this day to pay homage to the 10 policemen who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh’s Hot Spring area.

The proposal to have a national memorial for police personnel was first mooted by the Atal Behari Vajpayee in 2002. Then home minister L K Advani laid its foundation stone. The project, however, ran aground.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 07:32 IST